The truth about The Villages

To the Editor:

I live in Village De Soto and there are numerous lawn ornaments on several homes.

Do I care? No! Do I feel compelled to be a busy body and snitch on my neighbors? NO! Every thing is to me done in a tasteful way.

It is apparent that the so-called builder’s covenants only apply to people who their neighbors do not like and choose to snitch on.

So The Villages is a big lie for several reasons:

1. It is not the friendliest town in Florida. About 15 to 20 percent of the people who reside there are miserable and their goal in life is to make other people miserable.

2. It is not a secure community. Any fool with a long arm or a stick can press the gate button to gain entry.

3. It is not a 55 + community. That can be documented by the numerous arrests of individuals who are in some cases somewhere between 19 and 50 years of age.

I was walking my dog and a lady asked me if i would walk with her as she passed a large tree. After we passed the tree I learned of her concern. A white male somewhere between the ages of about 20 to 25 was taking a pee on the tree and looked to be smoking a JOINT/BLUNT.

So it is about time the people who market the Villages start being truthful about the real Villages.

Anthony Dicandia

Village of De Soto