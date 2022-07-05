93.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 5, 2022
type here...

The truth about The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I live in Village De Soto and there are numerous lawn ornaments on several homes.
Do I care? No! Do I feel compelled to be a busy body and snitch on my neighbors? NO! Every thing is to me done in a tasteful way.
It is apparent that the so-called builder’s covenants only apply to people who their neighbors do not like and choose to snitch on.
So The Villages is a big lie for several reasons:
1. It is not the friendliest town in Florida. About 15 to 20 percent of the people who reside there are miserable and their goal in life is to make other people miserable.
2. It is not a secure community. Any fool with a long arm or a stick can press the gate button to gain entry.
3. It is not a 55 + community. That can be documented by the numerous arrests of individuals who are in some cases somewhere  between 19 and 50 years of age.
I was walking my dog and a lady asked me if i would walk with her as she passed a large tree. After we passed the tree I learned of her concern. A white male somewhere between the ages of about 20 to 25 was taking a pee on the tree and looked to be smoking a JOINT/BLUNT.
So it is about time the people who market the Villages start being truthful about the real Villages.

Anthony Dicandia
Village of De Soto

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages Daily Sun has been taking things out of the paper

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident says The Villages Daily Sun has been taking things out of the paper.

Thank you for your support

A Villager who recently lost her husband is grateful for the support of the community. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We need a stoplight at dangerous intersection in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Polo Ridge resident contends a stoplight is needed at a busy intersection in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

We need term limits now more than ever

A Village of Lake Deaton resident makes the case we need term limits now more than ever. Read his Letter to the Editor.

School supplies will be collected later this month for Sumter County students

Sumter County School Board representative Sally Moss, in a Letter to the Editor, is encouraging residents to support an upcoming school supply drive to help local students.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos