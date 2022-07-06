Another congregation moving to ‘church row’ raises concerns about traffic

Another church planned for Wildwood’s “church row” along County Road 462 East drew some opposition Tuesday at a meeting of the city Planning and Zoning Board.

Encounter Church, currently based in Coleman, wants to build a 12,000-square-foot church on the north side of CR 462 about three-quarters of a mile east of U.S. 301.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a comprehensive plan amendment and a zoning change to institutional from residential for the church. The City Commission is expected to consider those recommendations later this month.

Paul Alexander, who lives along CR 462 near the proposed church site, said he’s concerned about traffic, noise and parked cars.

He said an environmental study may be needed because the church has been granted approval for temporary services at the site and cars will be parked there on the grass.

“That’s going to be a significant change when there’s a temporary church,” he said.

But Alexander said his main concern is for a privacy buffer between the church and his property.

“A privacy fence would put the whole thing to bed,” he said.

The church property was annexed to Wildwood last month. Before that, a Sumter County special magistrate granted permission for operation of a temporary church on the site during the annexation and approval process.

Encounter Church Florida was incorporated in 1985.

Pastors Derrick and Nicole West founded several churches in New York before returning to Sumter County, where Derrick grew up, to take over an Assembly of God Church in Coleman as a launching pad for Encounter Church.

It is described as a church for “imperfect people” who want to know Jesus and spread the Word of Jesus throughout the city and the world.