Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Coleman man arrested after caught driving on license suspended  due to failure to pay child support

By Meta Minton
Gilbert Michael Flores

A Coleman man was arrested after he was caught driving on a license that has been suspended due to his failure to pay child support.

Gilbert Michael Flores, 30, was at the wheel of a silver 2008 GMC Envoy at 9:39 a.m. Tuesday on East Warm Springs Avenue in Coleman when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed that Flores wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

During a traffic stop, the native New Yorker was “extremely nervous,” according to the arrest report.  He admitted he was nervous because his driver’s license has been suspended due to his failure to pay child support. The deputy checked with dispatch and confirmed what Flores had told him.

Flores was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

