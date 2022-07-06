Habitual offender taken into custody at Mulberry Grove Plaza in The Villages

A habitual traffic offender with a long history of arrests was taken into custody at Mulberry Grove Plaza in The Villages.

William David Petty, 49, of Summerfield, was driving a black 2005 Chevy Impala on Tuesday when he was pulled over for failing to stop at a stop sign at the Circle K gas station and convenience store at Mulberry Grove Plaza. A check revealed Petty’s license has been suspended since 1994. That suspension was connected to a conviction for driving under the influence with property damage/personal injury in Marion County. He was convicted of DUI again in 1997 and 2000 in Marion County. In 2010, he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance.

Petty was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $10,000 bond.