More trouble for Villager being sued over non-payment for $3,000 paint job

A Villager being sued over non-payment for a $3,000 paint job at her home has been arrested for passing a bad check.

Linda Lee Richards, 74, of the Village of Gilchrist was arrested last week on a felony charge of fraud. She was picked up at her home at 3097 Dafoe Terrace. She remains free on $500 bond.

Richards is already being sued by Superior Painting and Cleaning of Ocala after her failure to pay for a $3,000 paint job at her home. In the initial two-hour meeting with a company representative, Richards had not selected any colors. She agreed to the $3,000 price, according to a form filed in Sumter County Court. The work was supposed to start April 18 and Richards gave the paint company very specific hours during which the work could be performed. The company employs hearing-impaired workers and Richards kicked one of them out of her home. She began “yelling at the top of her lungs” at other employees as they attempted to perform their duties. An accidental paint spill onto a carpet caused another unpleasant episode. The company tried to bring in another carpet cleaning service to satisfy Richards, but she “harassed” that company so much, it declined to get involved in the work. Richards refused to pay for the completed paint job.

Richards purchased the home on Dafoe Terrace in 2021 for $520,000. It originally sold in 2013 for $298,000.