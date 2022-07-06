POA unveils endorsements ahead of Aug. 23 GOP primary

Following the Property Owners Association’s (POA), completion of Candidates Night at the Everglades Recreation Center of June 21, its Board met Tuesday to endorse its selected pick of candidates. Contenders present for that debate were for the positions of State Representative and four Sumter County Commission slots, seats 1, 2, 4, and 5. Many people were in attendance, as well as, live streaming on its web-site.

In that order, for State Representative is Andrew Curtis, District 52, which includes all of Sumter County. Mr. Curtis has been an attorney in the Tri-County area for 20 years, concentrating his practice in the area of Elder Law. Mr. Curtis is a graduate of Georgetown Law School, holds an MBA from the University of Michigan, and earned his undergraduate degree at Cornell University.

He serves as a Supervisor in Community District #6 and is on the Board of Directors of the Property Owners’ Association of The Villages (“the POA”). He lives in the Village of Mallory. He is married to his wife, Eve, and has one son.

For Sumter County Commissioner, Seat 1, Reed Panos, is a life-long Republican. He is a medical doctor, a retired Air Force Colonel with 24-years’ service, and currently serves as a Community Development District 5 Supervisor. He played a large role in the 2020 ouster of three Commissioners in a landslide — despite massive spending by the Developer.

Sumter County Commissioner, Seat 2, Andrew Bilardello, graduating HS in South Florida, Andy enlisted in the USAF. After his honorable discharge he continued serving in the AF Reserve and then the Army Reserve. During that time he earned a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and began his successful career as a law enforcement officer, retiring as a police chief in 2018. Since arriving in TV, he has served as a Supervisor on CDD 12, VP of the VHA Far South and President of The Villages Republican Club.

Sumter County Commissioner, Seat 4, Jeff Bogue, a retired Firefighter/Paramedic/Flight Medic, and currently the Director of EMS for AdventHealth managing a 21 facility ambulance service over 6 counties. Married for 29 years with two sons and a daughter, one of his sons serves now as a Firefighter/EMT. He has spent his life in the service his community and would like to continue.

Sumter County Commissioner, Seat 5, Daniel Myslakowski, as County Commissioner, he pledges to do what is in the best interests of the people of Sumter County, carefully listen to all points of Board agenda issues, and vigorously debate the points that are not in residents best interests. He is a Fiscal Conservative Republican and will rank the issues from most important to least important with an eye on keeping a balanced budget and a goal of reducing taxes not raising them.