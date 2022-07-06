Problem during traffic stop in Akron, Ohio

To the Editor:

So, in Akron, Ohio:

The police pull over a car for a routine traffic and equipment violation. You and I would have pulled over and respectfully provided our license, insurance card and registration.

What does this guy do? He doesn’t pull over he takes his handgun and takes a shot at the officers. He then jumps out of his still moving car. The officers use a stun gun but he resists it and continues to resist. The officers know he shot at them snd believe he still has a gun. He ignores their commands to show his hands but, he then sends his hand toward his waste as if pulling his gun and brings his arm up aiming toward the officers; (all in a split second) and, fearing great bodily harm, police use deadly force.

What would you have done?

There is a documented phenomenon known as suicide by cop. This guy may have had that mind set. Apparently, he abandoned the moving vehicle leaving his loaded gun on the seat, along with his wedding ring. Was he having a marital issue?

The left wing media broadcasts this as cops just randomly killing an unarmed, innocent black man, just panicked and trying to clear the area.

So the NAACP and BLM mobs are out in force in protest, obviously either without knowledge of the facts or could care less. They would do what they normally do… burn , loot and injure. Instead of BLM using their millions of dollars to buy multi-million dollar mansions, why not use that money to go into their drug-infested urban culture and help them understand that when you are pulled over by the police you don’t shoot at them and you don’t run from them?

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square