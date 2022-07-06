Resident objects to celebration of Fourth of July

To the Editor:

We saw the dates in The Villages Daily Sun allowing fireworks. Invited some neighbors to watch a display. Sadly one neighbor must never read the paper and started shouting it was illegal and going to call police. We could hear much more around us in other neighborhoods. We said please do, but it hurt the party to see someone that distressed about celebrating the fourth. It was done on a circle and all cleaned up at end. Been doing it for years but never saw that before.

Kathleen Cook

Village of Santiago