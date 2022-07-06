94.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
type here...

They didn’t see the Florida Turnpike was in their backyards?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Thank you for sharing news about positive actions and events on Tuesday rather than publicizing the police blotter. Reading about citizens and events receiving recognition for the good they have done should take precedence over space given to those who repeatedly break the law.
As for the petition signed by over 200 people requesting a turnpike sound barrier, did these folks not walk the perimeter of the lot when they bought their house? The Turnpike was there before the houses were built. I understand their frustration but to paraphrase an old saying, “Buyer beware.”

Lois Philbrick
Village of Briar Meadow

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Resident objects to celebration of Fourth of July

A Village of Santiago resident describes an incident in which an ill-informed resident tried to sour a Fourth of July celebration. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Problem during traffic stop in Akron, Ohio

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident points to a recent issue that occurred during a traffic stop in Akron, Ohio.

The truth about The Villages

A Village of De Soto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, shares the truth about The Villages.

The Villages Daily Sun has been taking things out of the paper

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident says The Villages Daily Sun has been taking things out of the paper.

Thank you for your support

A Villager who recently lost her husband is grateful for the support of the community. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos