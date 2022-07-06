They didn’t see the Florida Turnpike was in their backyards?

To the Editor:

Thank you for sharing news about positive actions and events on Tuesday rather than publicizing the police blotter. Reading about citizens and events receiving recognition for the good they have done should take precedence over space given to those who repeatedly break the law.

As for the petition signed by over 200 people requesting a turnpike sound barrier, did these folks not walk the perimeter of the lot when they bought their house? The Turnpike was there before the houses were built. I understand their frustration but to paraphrase an old saying, “Buyer beware.”

Lois Philbrick

Village of Briar Meadow