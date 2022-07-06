87.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
type here...

Villager killed in golf cart crash on Morse Boulevard will be remembered at service

By Meta Minton

A Villager killed in a golf cart crash on Morse Boulevard will be remembered in a service at First Baptist Church in The Villages.

Barbara Joan Lawless, 70, died as the result of the crash which occurred last week on Morse Boulevard.

She will be remembered in a service set for Thursday, July 7. The service will be livestreamed.

Lawless and her husband Gary moved to The Villages from Missouri. She was an avid pickleball player.

The driver of this golf cart was seriously injured in a crash Thursday afternoon on Morse Boulevard
Barbara Lawless has died as the result of a golf cart accident last week on Morse Boulevard.

She was alone in the red 2017 Yamaha golf cart at 3:45 p.m. June 30 and was traveling southbound approaching Juanita Avenue when she made a “sudden left turn” from the golf cart lane into the path of a white 2006 Ford E150 van driven by a 58-year-old man from Naples, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The front end of the van struck the left side of the golf cart. The trooper noted in the report that she made an “improper turn” and was “inattentive.” She was ejected from the golf cart and transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

Residents of Community Development District 1 have been pressing for action on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. They are concerned about the dangerous co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

They didn’t see the Florida Turnpike was in their backyards?

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if residents upset about the proximity of their homes to the Florida Turnpike had embraced the old warning of, “Buyer beware.”

Resident objects to celebration of Fourth of July

A Village of Santiago resident describes an incident in which an ill-informed resident tried to sour a Fourth of July celebration. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Problem during traffic stop in Akron, Ohio

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident points to a recent issue that occurred during a traffic stop in Akron, Ohio.

The truth about The Villages

A Village of De Soto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, shares the truth about The Villages.

The Villages Daily Sun has been taking things out of the paper

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident says The Villages Daily Sun has been taking things out of the paper.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos