Villager killed in golf cart crash on Morse Boulevard will be remembered at service

A Villager killed in a golf cart crash on Morse Boulevard will be remembered in a service at First Baptist Church in The Villages.

Barbara Joan Lawless, 70, died as the result of the crash which occurred last week on Morse Boulevard.

She will be remembered in a service set for Thursday, July 7. The service will be livestreamed.

Lawless and her husband Gary moved to The Villages from Missouri. She was an avid pickleball player.

She was alone in the red 2017 Yamaha golf cart at 3:45 p.m. June 30 and was traveling southbound approaching Juanita Avenue when she made a “sudden left turn” from the golf cart lane into the path of a white 2006 Ford E150 van driven by a 58-year-old man from Naples, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The front end of the van struck the left side of the golf cart. The trooper noted in the report that she made an “improper turn” and was “inattentive.” She was ejected from the golf cart and transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

Residents of Community Development District 1 have been pressing for action on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. They are concerned about the dangerous co-mingling of golf carts and automobiles.