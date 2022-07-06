Wildwood man tracked down after leading police on chase after leaving party

A Wildwood man has been tracked down after leading law enforcement on a chase after leaving a party.

Kevin Lamaun Nettles, 24, was being held without bond Wednesday at the Sumter County Detention Center in preparation for being returned to Marion County to face multiple charges there.

Last month, Nettles was driving a black Ford sedan near Marion Oaks Town Center Plaza when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Rather than pull over, Nettles attempted to flee because he knew his driver’s license has been suspended for failure to pay financial obligations. Nettles, who was armed with a knife, jumped a fence and entered the backyard of a home. The homeowner dialed 911 and fired two warning shots. A woman who had been traveling in the vehicle with Nettles identified him as the driver and told deputies they’d left a party.

Nettles was arrested in 2017 after he fled deputies in Sumter County.