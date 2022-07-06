William R. Ware, 69, of Oxford, FL passed away Friday, July 1, 2022. He was born in Plainfield, NJ to George David and Lorna M. (nee Coulter) Ware.

He is survived by his son, Craig (Lena) Ware and grandchildren, Meredith, Kimberly, Tristan, Patrick and Calvin; brother, Andrew Ware; sister, Brenda DeVuyst; sister in law, Wendy Ware nephews, Richard, Greg; nieces, Dawn, Leslie (Donald) and many grand nephews and grand nieces. Bill was predeceased by his parents, George and Lorna Ware, brother David (Wendy) and sister Brita.

Great friend, smart, full of wisdom, genuine, always lending an ear, humorous, talented, generous, kind, charismatic are just a few of the words friends and family used to describe Bill when sending their condolences.

Bill was a raving fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and over the moon with the Super Bowl LV win on February 7, 2021! He also enjoyed a long career in the automotive industry, traveling nationally and internationally training and motivating thousands of sales and service representatives for a myriad of auto dealers and new car product launches. He was most proud of his work for Volvo Cars of North America, Porsche, BMW, Autotrader, and DealerMatch. He loved to laugh and make people laugh by telling stories and jokes and he would draw you in with his Irish brogue. Bill was a very positive force and always looked for the silver lining. He helped his family and friends see the bright side and focus on what they could control in life, which almost always came down to just yourself.

Bill was a man of faith, believing in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and notes one of God’s greatest blessings in his life was the amazing reconciliation with his son Craig about ten years ago. This reconciliation brought a beautiful family dynamic as Craig is married to wife, Lena and blessed with 5 children. Bill’s favorite news program was The Five. Craig says whenever he wanted to make his dad’s day, he would bring up politics and just let him go! They truly made up for lost time in the short ten years they had together.

Another dear friend said this, “The world has lost a wonderful person who will be missed by all that knew him.” May you rest in peace, dear Bill, with your precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

There are no services scheduled at this time and cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster Street Wildwood, FL 34785. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Northpoint Community Church, https://northpoint.org/

Family will post more details when they are able to travel to Florida to make arrangements.