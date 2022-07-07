90.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 7, 2022
OMG there is a Turnpike in my back yard!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

To those residents who signed a petition for a sound barrier to be built due to the Turnpike noise:
1. THE TURNPIKE WAS THERE WHEN YOU BOUGHT YOUR HOME/PROPERTY!!
2. Did you not hear the noise from the Turnpike while viewing your prospective purchase?
Now you are requesting that The Villages residents pay for a sound barrier!
I suggest you approach the person you bought from or possibly go to The Department of Transportation and request THEY pay for your sound barrier. The cost of this should NOT fall on Village residents due to your choice of buying next to or near the Turnpike.

Judy Wilson
Village of Hacienda

 

