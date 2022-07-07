Rodney James Miller, beloved husband of the late Sandra Miller for 57 years, passed away on Friday, July 1st, 2022 at the age of 81. He was the devoted father of Jeffrey (Kati) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Steven (Anita) of Raleigh, North Carolina; loving grandfather of Gregory, Jonathan, Nikita and Alexander; dear brother of the late John Miller (Karen) the late Candy Miller and the late Chris Miller; and brother-in-law of Gail Madak (Bill); and loving friend of Carol Baker for the last two years of his life. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend.

Rod was born on August 25, 1940 in Bryan, Ohio to the late Colenzo and Lola Miller. He attended Bowling Green State University and graduated in 1962 with a degree in Business. While at Bowling Green, he was in the United States Air Force ROTC and upon graduation entered the Air Force.

Rod served for 6 years in the United States Air Force reaching the rank of Captain. He was a navigator and weapons officer on B-52s, served two tours in Vietnam and flew over 100 combat missions. Upon leaving the Air Force, Rod and Sandy lived in Toledo and Cincinnati, Ohio, Scotts Valley, California and ultimately retired in The Villages, Lady Lake, Florida.

A 24 year resident of the Village of La Reynalda, The Villages, Florida. Rod was an active member of the New Covenant United Methodist Church serving as Finance Officer in the early years, cashiering at Bargains and Blessings, participating in the Men’s Prayer Breakfast and leading bible studies.

Rod enjoyed traveling, cruising with family, friends and neighbors, playing golf, softball and poker with the neighbors, was a member of the Lion’s Club and American Legion Post 347 and was an avid collector. Rod & Sandy couldn’t pass a garage sale hoping to find their latest treasure. Rod was admired by all and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at the New Covenant United Methodist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Rod’s memory be made to the New Covenant United Methodist Church.