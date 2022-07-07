90.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 7, 2022
type here...

Rodney James Miller

By Staff Report
Rodney James Miller
Rodney James Miller

Rodney James Miller, beloved husband of the late Sandra Miller for 57 years, passed away on Friday, July 1st, 2022 at the age of 81. He was the devoted father of Jeffrey (Kati) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Steven (Anita) of Raleigh, North Carolina; loving grandfather of Gregory, Jonathan, Nikita and Alexander; dear brother of the late John Miller (Karen) the late Candy Miller and the late Chris Miller; and brother-in-law of Gail Madak (Bill); and loving friend of Carol Baker for the last two years of his life. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend.

Rod was born on August 25, 1940 in Bryan, Ohio to the late Colenzo and Lola Miller. He attended Bowling Green State University and graduated in 1962 with a degree in Business. While at Bowling Green, he was in the United States Air Force ROTC and upon graduation entered the Air Force.

Rod served for 6 years in the United States Air Force reaching the rank of Captain. He was a navigator and weapons officer on B-52s, served two tours in Vietnam and flew over 100 combat missions. Upon leaving the Air Force, Rod and Sandy lived in Toledo and Cincinnati, Ohio, Scotts Valley, California and ultimately retired in The Villages, Lady Lake, Florida.

A 24 year resident of the Village of La Reynalda, The Villages, Florida. Rod was an active member of the New Covenant United Methodist Church serving as Finance Officer in the early years, cashiering at Bargains and Blessings, participating in the Men’s Prayer Breakfast and leading bible studies.

Rod enjoyed traveling, cruising with family, friends and neighbors, playing golf, softball and poker with the neighbors, was a member of the Lion’s Club and American Legion Post 347 and was an avid collector. Rod & Sandy couldn’t pass a garage sale hoping to find their latest treasure. Rod was admired by all and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at the New Covenant United Methodist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Rod’s memory be made to the New Covenant United Methodist Church.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

OMG there is a Turnpike in my back yard!

A Village of Hacienda woman has a message for the Villagers upset about noise from the Florida Turnpike. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Vote NO on the Independent Fire District referendum

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is advising Sumter County voters to vote against the Independent Fire District referendum.

They didn’t see the Florida Turnpike was in their backyards?

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if residents upset about the proximity of their homes to the Florida Turnpike had embraced the old warning of, “Buyer beware.”

Resident objects to celebration of Fourth of July

A Village of Santiago resident describes an incident in which an ill-informed resident tried to sour a Fourth of July celebration. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Problem during traffic stop in Akron, Ohio

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident points to a recent issue that occurred during a traffic stop in Akron, Ohio.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos