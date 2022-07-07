Speeding teen driver arrested after handing cop fake driver’s license

A speeding teen driver was arrested after handing a police officer a fake driver’s license during a traffic stop.

Damon Scott Exum, 19, of Ocala, was driving a red truck at about 7 p.m. Wednesday when he was caught on radar traveling at 75 miles per hour in 45 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Exum handed the officer a Florida driver’s license. But when the officer tried to check the driver’s license, it came back as having no record. Exum told the officer he had handed him the “wrong” driver’s license and his “real” driver’s license with his real birth date had “fallen between the seats.” He said he “got the fraudulent license a while ago and forgot it was in his wallet.”

He was arrested on felony charges of knowingly possessing a forged Florida driver’s license. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.