94.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 7, 2022
type here...

Supervisor fears formation of second PWAC could cost CDD 12 residents $700,000 per year

By Meta Minton

A supervisor fears the formation of a second Project Wide Advisory Committee could cost Community Development District 12 residents $700,000 per year

Last year, Community Development District 7 refused to sign onto an agreement that would have created a second PWAC south of State Road 44. CDD 7 had a conflict resolution session July 1 with Community Development District 6, which initiated the process. Other CDDs are backing CDD 6’s efforts. The formation of a second PWAC south of State Road 44 could save CDDs north of State 44 upwards of $200,000 per year.

CDD 12 has been asked to join in the the conflict resolution effort launched by CDD 6.

However, at a meeting Thursday morning at Everglades Recreation Center, Supervisor David Robbins made a motion to table the conflict resolution invitation for at least a month.

Robbins said the formation of a second PWAC would cost CDD 12 residents more than $700,000 per year, as it would not longer be pooling funds with CDDs 5 through 11. PWAC shares infrastructure costs for pipes, multi-modal paths, landscaping and other items.

“I am not sure this is the time for us to get involved in this,” Robbins said.

He pointed to inflation and other economic concerns and said he is worried about saddling residents with the extra costs, which would be paid for by increasing residents’ maintenance assessments.

CDD 12 includes the villages of Fenney, Linden, De Luna, Marsh Bend, McClure and Monarch Grove.

In a meeting later that same morning, the Community Development District 13 board also voted to table the invitation to join in the conflict resolution effort.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

OMG there is a Turnpike in my back yard!

A Village of Hacienda woman has a message for the Villagers upset about noise from the Florida Turnpike. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Vote NO on the Independent Fire District referendum

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is advising Sumter County voters to vote against the Independent Fire District referendum.

They didn’t see the Florida Turnpike was in their backyards?

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if residents upset about the proximity of their homes to the Florida Turnpike had embraced the old warning of, “Buyer beware.”

Resident objects to celebration of Fourth of July

A Village of Santiago resident describes an incident in which an ill-informed resident tried to sour a Fourth of July celebration. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Problem during traffic stop in Akron, Ohio

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident points to a recent issue that occurred during a traffic stop in Akron, Ohio.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos