Vote NO on the Independent Fire District referendum

To the Editor:

A quick review of the underlying Legislation HB995 shows that we should not approve this Independent Fire District.

Brett Hage shepherded the Bill through the Legislature (HB995). That should raise a red flag right there.

Statute 191 allows the imposition of non ad-valorem taxes based on the value of the property. There is a whole section detailing what the Fire District can do. I will paste at the bottom of this email.

We should have the Fire District established WITHOUT A REFERENDUM.

It seems that the only reason we are being asked for the Referendum is that they need to impose ad valorem taxing authority, which also eliminates the imposition of non ad-valorem taxes based on the value of the property.

Ash Marwah

Village of Belvedere