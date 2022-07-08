93.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 8, 2022
type here...

AAC not ready to grant Developer’s request to change sign at Tierra Del Sol

By Meta Minton

The Amenity Authority Committee is not ready to grant a request from the Developer to change the sign at the Tierra Del Sol recreation complex.

Commercial Property Management has requested permission to update the marquee sign at Tierra Del Sol to reflect the presence of The Studio Theater, which opened several years ago. The 99-seat black box theater is run by Whitney Morse, daughter of Mark Morse. 

The Developer would pay the cost of updating the sign. There will be no cost to residents. However, the AAC must grant permission to make the change.

The Developer wants to update the sign at the entrance to the Tierra Del Sol recreation center complex to reflect the. presence of The Studio Theater.
The Developer wants to update the sign at the entrance to the Tierra Del Sol recreation center complex to reflect the. presence of The Studio Theater.

This week, the AAC said it would like more information before granting the request.

“We don’t want Tierra Del Sol to be ‘subservient’ to The Studio Theater,” said AAC member Carl Bell.

The AAC wants to see more design options for the sign.

The Studio Theater is located near the newly renovated Tierra Del Sol Bar & Grill and the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center.

This drawing shows how the Phllips Villas sign will be modified
This drawing shows how the Phillips Villas sign will be modified.

The Developer recently made a similar request of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors to update the sign at the Phillips Villa to reflect the addition of new retail. While the CDD 4 board last month expressed a willingness to let the Developer take over that sign, CDD 4 Supervisor Don Deakin, who also serves as chairman of the AAC, on Friday expressed concerns about turning over transferring the Phillips Villa sign to the Developer. CDD 4 supervisors complained that information about the Phillips Villa sign was uploaded to their packets less than 24 hours prior to Friday’s meeting. The board decided to table the Phillips Villa sign issue for another month.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Mr. Meyer needs to face reality about Turnpike noise

A Village of Dunedin resident has some advice for Harold Meyer, who led a petition effort about homeowners suffering from noise from the Florida Turnpike. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Responsible gun owners should welcome steps toward safety

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident suggests that responsible gun owners should welcome changes that would make the public safer.

OMG there is a Turnpike in my back yard!

A Village of Hacienda woman has a message for the Villagers upset about noise from the Florida Turnpike. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Vote NO on the Independent Fire District referendum

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is advising Sumter County voters to vote against the Independent Fire District referendum.

They didn’t see the Florida Turnpike was in their backyards?

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if residents upset about the proximity of their homes to the Florida Turnpike had embraced the old warning of, “Buyer beware.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos