AAC not ready to grant Developer’s request to change sign at Tierra Del Sol

The Amenity Authority Committee is not ready to grant a request from the Developer to change the sign at the Tierra Del Sol recreation complex.

Commercial Property Management has requested permission to update the marquee sign at Tierra Del Sol to reflect the presence of The Studio Theater, which opened several years ago. The 99-seat black box theater is run by Whitney Morse, daughter of Mark Morse.

The Developer would pay the cost of updating the sign. There will be no cost to residents. However, the AAC must grant permission to make the change.

This week, the AAC said it would like more information before granting the request.

“We don’t want Tierra Del Sol to be ‘subservient’ to The Studio Theater,” said AAC member Carl Bell.

The AAC wants to see more design options for the sign.

The Studio Theater is located near the newly renovated Tierra Del Sol Bar & Grill and the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center.

The Developer recently made a similar request of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors to update the sign at the Phillips Villa to reflect the addition of new retail. While the CDD 4 board last month expressed a willingness to let the Developer take over that sign, CDD 4 Supervisor Don Deakin, who also serves as chairman of the AAC, on Friday expressed concerns about turning over transferring the Phillips Villa sign to the Developer. CDD 4 supervisors complained that information about the Phillips Villa sign was uploaded to their packets less than 24 hours prior to Friday’s meeting. The board decided to table the Phillips Villa sign issue for another month.