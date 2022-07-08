James Edward Mahaffey, 74, known to everyone as “Ed”, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Monday June 27th 2022.

He was preceded in death by his parents James Raymond and Etta Eileen Mahaffey and his brother David Lee Hiller. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 54 years Gloria Jean Mahaffey, his sons James Richard (Mireya) Mahaffey and Mark Edward Mahaffey, his three granddaughters Ciarria Lenora, Alisiana Nicole, and Darian Rachelle, his sister Stacia (Kem) Randolph, brother Danny (Lindy) Mahaffey, 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ed was born in Jackson, Michigan on April 16,1948 and resided there for 61 years. He was employed by Wolverine Technologies (CertainTeed Corp.) as a welder-fabricator for 30 years until he retired and moved to Florida where he was employed by The Villages Community Watch for 12 years. Ed enjoyed good food, old cars, motorcycles, guns, golfing, fishing, and camping.

Ed will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held on October 22, 2022 in Summerfield, Florida. For more information on the celebration of life please contact Jim @ 352-643-0014.