Friday, July 8, 2022
Lakeside Landings resident arrested at Southern Trace Plaza

By Staff Report
Christian Allan Ciemenski
Christian Allan Ciemenski

A Lakeside Landings resident was arrested at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted 51-year-old Christian Allan Ciemenski at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Circle K. The deputy was aware that a warrant had been issued for Ciemenski for a probation violation. He was taken into custody.

The deputy found the the LaCrosse, Wis. native was in possession of Sildenafil Citrate, a drug for which he did not have a prescription.

He was arrested on drug charges and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center due to the probation violation.

Cieminski was arrested in 2020 when he had illicit pills mixed in with his Viagra.

Cieminski was involved in a golf cart in 2015 in The Villages.

