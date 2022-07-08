93.8 F
The Villages
Friday, July 8, 2022
Man with stolen bicycle arrested at Publix in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Raymond Lee Edwards
Raymond Lee Edwards

A man with a stolen bicycle was a arrested at a Publix supermarket in The Villages.

Raymond Lee Edwards, 38, of Summerfield, was wanted by Marion County sheriff’s deputies in connection with the theft of the bicycle. He was spotted by a Lady Lake police officer shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday sitting on a bench outside Publix at La Plaza Grande. The stolen white Mongoose mountain bike was parked next to him. Initially, Edwards denied that the bicycle was stolen, but he later admitted he had taken it from an individual at Walmart in Summerfield. A Marion County sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene and confirmed it was the bicycle they had been seeking, the report said.

The Ohio native was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges of theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked on $7,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.

