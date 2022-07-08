Pipes will be inspected after $200,000 failure on San Marino Drive

All pipes on San Marino Drive will be inspected in the wake of the $200,000 failure of a concrete pipe.

Bruce Brown of District Property Management on Friday morning updated the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors on the status of the pipe repair.

In April, a resident discovered a depression between two homes. District Property Management personnel inspected the site and found “multiple areas of loose soil between those houses.” A new sleeve had to be put on the pipe.

“It’s very unusual for a concrete pipe to fail,” Brown said.

He said all of the pipes on San Marino Drive will be inspected “just to make sure.”

CDD 1 Supervisor William Jenness has previously raised concerns about the number of pipe failures in The Villages.