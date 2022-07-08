93.8 F
The Villages
Friday, July 8, 2022
Pipes will be inspected after $200,000 failure on San Marino Drive

By Meta Minton

All pipes on San Marino Drive will be inspected in the wake of the $200,000 failure of a concrete pipe.

Bruce Brown of District Property Management on Friday morning updated the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors on the status of the pipe repair.

In April, a resident discovered a depression between two homes. District Property Management personnel inspected the site and found “multiple areas of loose soil between those houses.” A new sleeve had to be put on the pipe.

Work on the pipe replacement was taking place on San Marino Drive
Work on the pipe replacement took place last month on San Marino Drive.

“It’s very unusual for a concrete pipe to fail,” Brown said.

He said all of the pipes on San Marino Drive will be inspected “just to make sure.”

CDD 1 Supervisor William Jenness has previously raised concerns about the number of pipe failures in The Villages.

