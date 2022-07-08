The family of Suzanne Russell announce her passing on Thursday, June 30 2022, at the age of 81.

Suzanne will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 62 years, Robert (Bob) Russell, her children, Kevin, Christopher & Stacey, and grandchildren, Jessica, Steven, Rachel, Alexa, Hannah, Niklas, Sydney and Tyler.

Her greatest gift was in her loving discipleship and the many friends and family who came to know Jesus through knowing Suzanne. Her family has incredible joy in knowing that she is now in the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Please join Suzanne’s family in celebrating her life on Sunday, July 24, 2022, 1259 Addison Ave, The Villages, FL 32162. Hours will be from 11am-1pm.

Remembrances may be made in the form of contributions to CORNERSTONE HOSPICE FOUNDATION.

Donations in Suzanne’s name can be made via website, cornerstonehospice.org/donate. By mail, Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 601 Casa Bella, The Villages FL 32162. Or call Brenda at 352-742-6861.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7.