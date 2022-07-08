Villager injured after allowing 9-year-old granddaughter to drive golf cart

A Villager was injured when she allowed her 9-year-old granddaughter to drive a golf cart.

The granddaughter was at the wheel of the golf cart shortly before noon Wednesday on Ambrosia Place at Havana Trail near the Odell Recreation Center, according to a preliminary report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The report indicated it was a rollover accident.

The 68-year-old grandmother was transported by ambulance from the scene of the crash to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Community Development District 3 Supervisor Gail Lazenby, who has retired from a long career in public safety which includes many years of service with The Villages Public Safety Department, said it is imperative that grandparents learn to say “no” to grandchildren who are too young to drive a golf cart.

In Florida, a child must be 14 years old to legally drive a golf cart.

If a child younger than 14 is caught driving a golf cart, the child can be ticketed. That ticket would prevent the child from getting a driver’s license at 16. The license could not be obtained until the 18th birthday. A Florida ticket would be tracked through the departments of motor vehicles in all other 49 states.