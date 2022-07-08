91.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 8, 2022
type here...

Villager injured after allowing 9-year-old granddaughter to drive golf cart

By Meta Minton

A Villager was injured when she allowed her 9-year-old granddaughter to drive a golf cart.

The granddaughter was at the wheel of the golf cart shortly before noon Wednesday on Ambrosia Place at Havana Trail near the Odell Recreation Center, according to a preliminary report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The report indicated it was a rollover accident.

The 68-year-old grandmother was transported by ambulance from the scene of the crash to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Community Development District 3 Supervisor Gail Lazenby, who has retired from a long career in public safety which includes many years of service with The Villages Public Safety Department, said it is imperative that grandparents learn to say “no” to grandchildren who are too young to drive a golf cart.

In Florida, a child must be 14 years old to legally drive a golf cart.

If a child younger than 14 is caught driving a golf cart, the child can be ticketed. That ticket would prevent the child from getting a driver’s license at 16. The license could not be obtained until the 18th birthday. A Florida ticket would be tracked through the departments of motor vehicles in all other 49 states.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Mr. Meyer needs to face reality about Turnpike noise

A Village of Dunedin resident has some advice for Harold Meyer, who led a petition effort about homeowners suffering from noise from the Florida Turnpike. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Responsible gun owners should welcome steps toward safety

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident suggests that responsible gun owners should welcome changes that would make the public safer.

OMG there is a Turnpike in my back yard!

A Village of Hacienda woman has a message for the Villagers upset about noise from the Florida Turnpike. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Vote NO on the Independent Fire District referendum

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is advising Sumter County voters to vote against the Independent Fire District referendum.

They didn’t see the Florida Turnpike was in their backyards?

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if residents upset about the proximity of their homes to the Florida Turnpike had embraced the old warning of, “Buyer beware.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos