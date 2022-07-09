Accreditation team invites public comments about Lady Lake Police Department

A team of assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation will arrive on Aug. 16 through 18 to examine all aspects of the Lady Lake Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services. The Lady Lake Police Department has to comply with numerous standards in order to receive reaccredited status. Many of the standards are critical to life, health, safety issues, and best practices.

As part of the on-site assessment, the Lady Lake Police Department members and the general public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. A copy of the standards is available through the CFA’s website www.flaccreditation.org under the standards tab.

For more information regarding CFA or for persons wishing to offer written comments about the Lady Lake Police Department’s ability to meet the standards of accreditation, please write: CFA, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, Florida 32302, or email: [email protected].

The accreditation program manager for the Lady Lake Police Department is Lieutenant Nelson Vargas, (352) 751-1568. He said the assessment team is composed of assessors from similar agencies. The assessors will review written materials, interview individuals, and visit offices and other places where compliance can be witnessed.

Once the Commission’s assessors complete their review of the Lady Lake Police Department, they report to the full Commission, which then determines if the agency is to receive reaccredited status. The Lady Lake Police Department’s reaccreditation is for 3 years. Verification by the team that the Lady Lake Police Department meets the Commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process to gain or maintain accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence, according to Chief Robert Tempesta.