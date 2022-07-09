93.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 9, 2022
Celebrate National Kitten Day by adopting or fostering a feline

By Staff Report

Sunday, July 10 is National Kitten Day, making this weekend an excellent reason to adopt or foster a kitten or cat. Because this is kitten season, there are many kittens looking for good homes at Sumter County Animal Services.

In most cases, kittens stay with their mother until they are weaned. At weaning, they are slowly switched to regular food and water. Most weaned young kittens are available for fostering until they are old enough to be spayed/neutered. Sumter County Animal Services does spay/neuter kittens before adoption is possible.

Harrison Furred is available for adoption in Sumter County
Harrison Furred is available for adoption in Sumter County.

Sumter County Animal Services assists in the cost of taking care of a fostered pet by providing food and other essential items. Fostering gives you an opportunity to determine if you are ready to adopt or not. Adoption is a big commitment. If you are unsure about taking that step, fostering is a great way to figure out whether you are ready. Most of all, fostering helps a pet in need, providing them with hope for a better life to come. In return, you may get some unconditional love in return. What can be better than that?

Animal Services is open for adoption and tours from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. every day except Wednesdays. On Wednesdays, they are open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you are interested in fostering, please apply at https://sumtercountyfl.gov/foster and then visit Animal Services at 819 CR 529, Lake Panasoffkee, FL 33538.

If you are looking to adopt, visit https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt.

