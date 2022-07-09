77.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 9, 2022
Erlin “Earl” Cadaret

By Staff Report

Erlin “Earl” Cadaret passed away at 83 on July 4th, peacefully at home with his wife of 37 years, Joan at his side.

He was born in Wyandotte, MI. and after graduation joined the US Navy. He spent four years overseas until his honorable discharge in 1958. President Kennedy recalled him to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After this service Earl received a second honorable discharge. He went back to school and graduated from the University of Detroit and went to work for Ford Motor Company. He retired 31 years later and with his wife Joan Cadaret moved to Florida. They enjoyed the friendly lifestyle offered by The Villages during the past 20 years.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with services to begin at 11:00 AM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida. Interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida with full Military Honors.

