85 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 9, 2022
type here...

Frank Jerome Szczepanski

By Staff Report
Frank Jerome Szczepanski
Frank Jerome Szczepanski

Frank Jerome Szczepanski
September 8, 1942 – June 24, 2022

On June 24, 2022, our beloved BIG brother, Frank Szczepanski, passed away at the age of 79. Frank has been living in The Villages of Florida for the past 20 years with his wife, Vi (Waltraud), who has been by his side for 55 years and lovingly cared for him to the very end.

Frank attended St. Ann’s elementary, St. Francis de Sales High School (where he pitched several no-hitters) and the University of Toledo. He served in the US Air Force and was active duty for the Vietnam War in Germany (1964 – 1968). He retired from Pinkerton as a Security Industry manager to a life of golf as often as possible. Frank was genuine and authentic in every way, easy to talk to and one of the goofiest Elvis wanna-be dance kings of all times. Frank listened empathetically, shared views straight-up and was always there to lend a hand. He was the epitome of a husband, BIG brother and friend, and people loved him dearly.

Frank is survived by his loving wife Vi; sisters, Angela Czlapinski, Dora Lewis and Dawn Nowicki (Mark); brothers, Dennis (Ann) and Bruce (Barb). Frank was pre-deceased by father, Daniel; mother, Lucille; sister, Denise Shrader; and brother-in-law, Tom Czlapinski.

We love you Frank and will never forget the many life-lessons, the cheer and the outstanding example you blessed us with each day we shared. Services will be held at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513 on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Mr. Meyer needs to face reality about Turnpike noise

A Village of Dunedin resident has some advice for Harold Meyer, who led a petition effort about homeowners suffering from noise from the Florida Turnpike. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Responsible gun owners should welcome steps toward safety

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident suggests that responsible gun owners should welcome changes that would make the public safer.

OMG there is a Turnpike in my back yard!

A Village of Hacienda woman has a message for the Villagers upset about noise from the Florida Turnpike. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Vote NO on the Independent Fire District referendum

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is advising Sumter County voters to vote against the Independent Fire District referendum.

They didn’t see the Florida Turnpike was in their backyards?

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if residents upset about the proximity of their homes to the Florida Turnpike had embraced the old warning of, “Buyer beware.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos