Frank Jerome Szczepanski

September 8, 1942 – June 24, 2022

On June 24, 2022, our beloved BIG brother, Frank Szczepanski, passed away at the age of 79. Frank has been living in The Villages of Florida for the past 20 years with his wife, Vi (Waltraud), who has been by his side for 55 years and lovingly cared for him to the very end.

Frank attended St. Ann’s elementary, St. Francis de Sales High School (where he pitched several no-hitters) and the University of Toledo. He served in the US Air Force and was active duty for the Vietnam War in Germany (1964 – 1968). He retired from Pinkerton as a Security Industry manager to a life of golf as often as possible. Frank was genuine and authentic in every way, easy to talk to and one of the goofiest Elvis wanna-be dance kings of all times. Frank listened empathetically, shared views straight-up and was always there to lend a hand. He was the epitome of a husband, BIG brother and friend, and people loved him dearly.

Frank is survived by his loving wife Vi; sisters, Angela Czlapinski, Dora Lewis and Dawn Nowicki (Mark); brothers, Dennis (Ann) and Bruce (Barb). Frank was pre-deceased by father, Daniel; mother, Lucille; sister, Denise Shrader; and brother-in-law, Tom Czlapinski.

We love you Frank and will never forget the many life-lessons, the cheer and the outstanding example you blessed us with each day we shared. Services will be held at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave., Bushnell, FL 33513 on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.