Gate attendants in The Villages provide more than a friendly greeting

By Staff Report

Gate attendants in The Villages provide more than a friendly greeting. Following is list of the tasks they take on during each and every shift.

• Greeting all residents and guests with a hand wave or verbal greeting and a friendly smile as they enter the gate area.

• Regulating resident traffic and monitoring visitor’s lanes to ensure safe passage for both residents and guests.

• Monitoring mechanical gate operations to provide a safe flow of traffic into the community.

• Accurately and objectively reporting to Dispatch any accident or incident occurring at a gate and collecting and preparing all applicable information.

• Accurately collecting and reporting moving van destinations to Dispatch to enable efficient work processes and property/safety checks.

• Ensuring the expedient passage of emergency vehicles (Law Enforcement, Public Safety and other designated agencies) by assisting with the traffic flow in and out of the gates.

• Upon observance or notification, reporting broken or malfunctioning gates immediately to Dispatch — including gatehouses and equipment within the gatehouses.

• Maintaining a clean, orderly and secure environment within the gatehouse as required.

• Keeping gatehouse appropriately stocked with word maps, supply forms and other items as needed.

• Accurately reporting emergency situations to 911 dispatchers.

If you have a great experience with a Community Watch Gate Attendant you would like to share, you can call (352) 753-0550 or email [email protected] 

