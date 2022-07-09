Ronald E. Husted

It is with a heavy heart the family of 88 year old Ron Husted of The Villages, Florida and Poughkeepsie, New York acknowledges his sudden passing on June 30, 2022.

Ron was a shining light, a kind, funny loving family man who worked for IBM for 40 years. Although Ron had a strong work ethic he will be remembered for his volunteerism. Despite his career focus of a major corporation where he worked in Paris, NYC, as well a Poughkeepsie, NY, Ron still found time to volunteer, he was the YMCA president in Albany, NY after serving on the board for five years as well as many other charities. He was awarded “The Outstanding New York State Citizen” by Nelson Rockefeller. Recently Ron volunteered at Seniors Vs Crime and loved playing cards with his buddies.

He leaves behind his loving wife Kathleen of over 26 years; his beloved son Ronnie, his granddaughter Rachel and great granddaughter Mackenzie who will miss their beloved “Poppi.” Ron is also survived by his siblings Wayne and Norma, as well as his cherished sister-in-law Eileen Riordan.