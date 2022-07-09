90.7 F
Saturday, July 9, 2022
Silver Lake Recreation Center will be closed later this month

By Staff Report

The Silver Lake Recreation Center indoor and outdoor facilities will be closed for maintenance on Tuesday, July 26.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Paradise Recreation Center at (352) 753-0637.

