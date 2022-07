To the Editor:

The $5,200 fine should not be forgiven. A lien should have been applied to the property and collected in 2021 when it was sold to the LLC.

If a lien was on property and title company failed to collect at sale, then title company should pay. If The Villages failed to apply lien to property, then they are at fault and should forgive debt.

Sandra Prentice

Village of Sanibel