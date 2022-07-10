Charles Eugene Glass

76.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 10, 2022
By Staff Report
Charles (Gene) Eugene Glass passed away on July 6, 2022. He was 83 years old.

Gene is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary E. Glass and four children: Jeff Glass, Mike Glass, Patrick Glass, Laurie Sego, and two stepchildren: Phyllis Hoffman and Daniel Waltz. Gene had eleven grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two great grandchildren: Thane and Sylas Glass. Gene proudly served in the US Army and the Indiana National Guard. He was a barber for 61 years; owned his own barber shop for 42 years in Indianapolis.

He worked in the Villages at Buffalo’s Barber Shop for 10 years. Gene was past Grand Knight of Council 10713 in Greenfield, IN. Gene’s love for his family was immeasurable.

Visitation will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida 32162 on Monday, July 11, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM. Burial will be in New Palestine, IN.

