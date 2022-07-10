84.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 10, 2022
type here...

Charles “Scott” L. Henderson III

By Staff Report
Charles L. Henderson III
Charles L. Henderson III

Charles “Scott” L. Henderson III, 70, of The Villages, Florida passed away suddenly on Tuesday (July 5, 2022) while doing what he loved his whole entire life…playing softball.

Scott was born January 21, 1952 in Dallas, Texas, the son of Charles “Chuck” L. and Ruth (Chaney) Henderson Jr. He married Donna Blake on November 14, 1970 in Kankakee, Illinois.

Scott is survived by his wife, Donna, and his two children, Amy (Scott) Kukuck of Maryland, and Andy (Jennifer) Henderson of Arizona; one brother Tom (Valerie) Henderson; two sisters, Becky (Gary) Wilson, and Nancy Henderson Taylor; four grandchildren, Seth and Mya Kukuck, and Lucy and Phoebe Henderson; and his dog/companion, Sox.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Scott lived and worked in Kankakee, Illinois for most of his life. He had a 36 year career as financial consultant at Morgan Stanley. Scott was an avid Chicago White Sox fan and had a love for baseball and softball alike, playing 16 years of fastpitch softball for Azzarelli Cardinals, Kankakee Feds & Herscher Tobey Truckers. He was inducted into the Illinois Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame as a 3rd baseman in 2000. He retired from his career in late 2019 and relocated to The Villages. For his last few years Scott had been enjoying retirement and living life to its fullest, actively participating in the Division 5 Summer 2022 Softball League where he played 3rd base for the Buckeyes & Lions. His hobbies also included golfing, playing cards, participating in trivia night, and spending time with close friends and neighbors. Scott lived a life of integrity. He had a kind and generous heart. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be sorely missed.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A private memorial service will be held in Florida for close family and friends. Scott gave in death, as he gave in life. He was an organ and tissue donor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Tunnels to Towers (www.t2t.org) which was an organization close to Scott’s heart.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Thin-skinned governor bans protesting outside of anyone’s home

A Village of Hadley resident is objecting to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ approval of a bill that he claims limits First Amendment rights to protest.

The Developer is using amenity money to purchase the Florida Turnpike!

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor laced with sarcasm, says the Developer has purchased the Florida Turnpike and plans to move it.

Slap a lien on non-compliant properties

A Village of Piedmont resident recommends slapping a lien on non-compliant homes when the owner refuses to pay deed compliance fines. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Mr. Meyer needs to face reality about Turnpike noise

A Village of Dunedin resident has some advice for Harold Meyer, who led a petition effort about homeowners suffering from noise from the Florida Turnpike. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Responsible gun owners should welcome steps toward safety

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident suggests that responsible gun owners should welcome changes that would make the public safer.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos