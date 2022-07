To the Editor

Let it go!! They should have had a lien against the house and collected that money the first time it was sold. Then they let a second sale go through without collecting. The Villages certainly don’t need that money so, don’t clog the the courts with a case that will cost more than $5,200.

Fines are forgiven all the time so, I don’t know why they even bother levying them.

Daphne Gunther

Bailey Ridge Villas