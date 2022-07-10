Villager won’t be prosecuted in allegation of unwanted physical contact

A Villager won’t be prosecuted in connection with an allegation of unwanted physical contact with a woman who was working as part of a driveway resurfacing crew at his home.

Thomas Donald Vermeulen, 71, was arrested in April at this home in the Village of Mallory Square after the woman made the allegation.

However, the prosecutor’s office has announced that no information will be filed in the case due to “other legal issues.”

Vermeulen is facing an unrelated civil suit in which he is being sued as the result of a 2021 accident in which his 2013 Ford F-150 pickup collided with a golf cart on Stillwater Trail.

Vermeulen was convicted of assault in 1977 in Macomb County, Michigan and in 1995 he was convicted of aggravated assault in Oakland County, Michigan.