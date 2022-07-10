84.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 10, 2022
type here...

William Emmett Braham Sr.

By Staff Report
William Emmett Braham Sr.
William Emmett Braham Sr.

William Emmett Braham Sr., 86, of Fruitland Park, FL passed away Friday, July 1, 2022. He was born Tuesday, November 26, 1935 to Cecil and Mildred Myrtle (nee Riffle) Braham.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Cindy Barksdale and great-grandson, Hayden.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 yrs. Patricia Ann (nee Passmore) Braham; sons: William E. (Sharon) Braham, Jr., Ronald J. Braham, and Michael E. (Sharon) Braham; daughter, Lorene Habeeb-Ullah; grandchildren: Michael Braham, Joshuah Braham, Jasmine (Lawrence) Risner, Robert W. Braham, and Robert Barksdale; great-grandchildren: Jordon, Sierra, Braken, Gage, Bentley and Faith; and numerous other loving family and friends.

There are no service scheduled at this time.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Thin-skinned governor bans protesting outside of anyone’s home

A Village of Hadley resident is objecting to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ approval of a bill that he claims limits First Amendment rights to protest.

The Developer is using amenity money to purchase the Florida Turnpike!

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor laced with sarcasm, says the Developer has purchased the Florida Turnpike and plans to move it.

Slap a lien on non-compliant properties

A Village of Piedmont resident recommends slapping a lien on non-compliant homes when the owner refuses to pay deed compliance fines. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Mr. Meyer needs to face reality about Turnpike noise

A Village of Dunedin resident has some advice for Harold Meyer, who led a petition effort about homeowners suffering from noise from the Florida Turnpike. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Responsible gun owners should welcome steps toward safety

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident suggests that responsible gun owners should welcome changes that would make the public safer.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos