William Emmett Braham Sr., 86, of Fruitland Park, FL passed away Friday, July 1, 2022. He was born Tuesday, November 26, 1935 to Cecil and Mildred Myrtle (nee Riffle) Braham.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Cindy Barksdale and great-grandson, Hayden.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 yrs. Patricia Ann (nee Passmore) Braham; sons: William E. (Sharon) Braham, Jr., Ronald J. Braham, and Michael E. (Sharon) Braham; daughter, Lorene Habeeb-Ullah; grandchildren: Michael Braham, Joshuah Braham, Jasmine (Lawrence) Risner, Robert W. Braham, and Robert Barksdale; great-grandchildren: Jordon, Sierra, Braken, Gage, Bentley and Faith; and numerous other loving family and friends.

There are no service scheduled at this time.