Monday, July 11, 2022
By Staff Report
Fabio Marino, 85, of The Villages, Florida passed away on July 2, 2022. He was born in Popoli, Italy, and is preceded in death by his parents Pietro and Antonina, and his wife Carol. He is survived by his son Peter, daughter Emily Holl, son-in-law Tom, and grandsons Leo and Edward.

Fabio immigrated to the United States in 1948, at age 12. He graduated from Boston University in 1960 and served faithfully in the U.S. Army in La Rochelle, France, 1960-62. Fabio continued to serve others as a Social Worker, Supervisor, and Administrator in the Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance until his retirement in 1998.

A devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and friend, Fabio lived life to the fullest. He always had a story, memory, or humorous observation to share, and his personality was larger-than-life. He loved and was knowledgeable about world history, music, cars, movies, food, and sports, and was an avid New York Yankees fan.

Fabio will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida on August 26, 2022, to rest eternally with his beloved wife.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local American Legion in his honor.

