Kathleen Burkin-Humbard

Kathleen “Kathy” Louise Burkin-Humbard, 74, of The Villages, Florida, and formerly of Fremont, Ohio passed away at her home surrounded by family on Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was born the daughter of Robin and Gladys (Basinger) Bunn in Fremont, Ohio on August 10, 1947. Kathy was a graduate of Fremont- Ross High School and received a degree in Business from the Columbus Business School. She was employed for five years at Our Lady of the Pines before becoming a co-owner of the Fort Stephenson House where she was essential in creating a loving, welcoming environment, and ambiance for the residents. After retiring in late 2017, she and her husband Ken were able to enjoy their new life in The Villages, Florida where she finally had time to enjoy socializing and spending time with friends and family. Kathy loved playing Mah-jongg, card games, Farkle, and acting as the Treasurer of the Buckeye Club and Secretary of the Three CCCs Club. Those who were lucky enough to be part of her life know that Kathy was a force of nature. She was incredibly generous and loved all her family, friends, and residents with all she had.

Surviving is her husband, Kenneth Humbard, of The Villages, and step-children, Sean Burkin, Kelly Burkin, April Borden (Joshua), May Humbard, Kenneth Humbard, and Kyle Humbard, step-grandchildren Emily Bendy, Tristan Humbard, Briel Culbertson, and Natalie Humbard, brother Dana (Deanna) Bunn, nephews and nieces, Douglas (Cindy), Daniel (Linda), Denise (Rick) Durbin, Scott (Connie), Dennis (Mary), Trisha Esker, Brian (Veronica), Pamela (Paul) Varner, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father Robin Bunn and mother Gladys Basinger, sister Patricia Willis, brother David Bunn, and stepson Ryan Humbard.

Kathy’s family would like to thank all her friends and extended family members in The Villages for the wonderful embrace, care, and compassion they bestowed upon both Ken and Kathy when they moved to the community.

Her presence will always be felt at the Fort Stephenson House, and she will never be forgotten.

As a workaholic, who spent so many hours working for the betterment of others, she once told her great-niece that when her time came, she wanted to simply say- “The office is closed.” Rest in peace, Kathy. Your work here is done.

There will be no visitation services, the family will host a private memorial at a date to be determined.

Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of the Pines in Fremont, OH, or the American Cancer Society.