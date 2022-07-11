90.4 F
The Villages
Monday, July 11, 2022
On Top of the World has a big advantage over The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

On Top of the World, a housing development in Ocala. They will not allow signs. Talking to friends in On Top of the World I see how much better the living would be in The Villages. Think about how much better all of our lives would be, if we adopted that rule.
Or another way to look at it would be, how much worse all of our lives would be if, people in The Villages started displaying signs, that pitted Protestants against Catholics. If that notion sounds crazy, it’s the same hate that political signs ruined the friendliness of that Villages now. I can see how much better all our lives will become, if we ban political signs.

Ed McGinty
Village of Hadley

 

