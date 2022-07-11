President Biden taking credit for things that Trump built

To the Editor:

Ya gotta love that President Biden, right?

He wants to take credit for the 3.5 percent unemployment rate and the job numbers, when the fact is that Covid knocked the jobs off and these numbers reflect people simply coming back to their jobs. It has nothing to do with the Biden policies and also, in fact, it’s despite the Biden policies. For example, when he came into office he wiped out 12,000 jobs with an executive order as he shut down the Keystone pipeline.

President Biden has a record of plagiarism and his taking credit for the job market and unemployment numbers is a form of plagiarism.

Before Covid hit, President Trump’s policies built the strongest, most robust economy in the nation’s history. What we see in these numbers are people returning to the President Trump jobs, not the President Biden initiatives.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square