89.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 11, 2022
type here...

President Biden taking credit for things that Trump built

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Ya gotta love that President Biden, right?
He wants to take credit for the 3.5 percent unemployment rate and the job numbers, when the fact is that Covid knocked the jobs off and these numbers reflect people simply coming back to their jobs. It has nothing to do with the Biden policies and also, in fact, it’s despite the Biden policies. For example, when he came into office he wiped out 12,000 jobs with an executive order as he shut down the Keystone pipeline.
President Biden has a record of plagiarism and his taking credit for the job market and unemployment numbers is a form of plagiarism.
Before Covid hit, President Trump’s policies built the strongest, most robust economy in the nation’s history. What we see in these numbers are people returning to the President Trump jobs, not the President Biden initiatives.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Who dropped the ball on collection of $5,200 fine?

Reacting to the recent story about Community Development District 3’s difficulty in collecting a $5,200 deed compliance fine at a “flipped” home, a Villager is wondering who dropped the ball.

Don’t set a bad precedent by forgiving fines

In Letter to the Editor, a resident says officials will set a bad precedent by forgiving fines at an out-of-compliance home.

$5,200 fine should not be forgiven

A Village of Sanibel resident writes, in a Letter to the Editor, contends a $5,200 fine should not be forgiven at a home that was out of compliance.

Slim chance of collecting $5,200 in fines

In a Letter to the Editor, a Bailey Ridge Villas residents says that Community Development District 3 has a slim chance of collecting $5,200 in deed compliance fines.

Thin-skinned governor bans protesting outside of anyone’s home

A Village of Hadley resident is objecting to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ approval of a bill that he claims limits First Amendment rights to protest.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos