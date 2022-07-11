Seward F. Hull III (Fred Hull), of Clinton, Ct. and The Villages, Florida passed away on Sunday, July 3rd, after a long fight with multiple health issues at the Lake City, Fla. VA hospital.

He is survived by his loving wife Joanne Triolo, who was with him at his side. He is also survived by his siblings Amy Hull, of Natick Ma. and Peter Hull of Clinton, Ct., two nephews Spence and Will Hull and niece Grace Hull. He was predeceased by his brother Jon Hull and parents Seward F. Hull, Jr. and Elizabeth Barhoff Pennock.

Fred grew up in Clinton and graduated from the Morgan School, class of 1966. He attended Upsala College, in New Jersey before enlisting in the United States Airforce. He served from 1968 to 1974, including volunteering for a 1-year tour in Vietnam, where he served with honor and distinction. It was in the Air Force where he met his lifelong best friend Dennis Gregory. The Gregory’s became Fred’s extended family in Florida. Both men succumbed to illnesses brought on by exposure to Agent Orange during their tour in Vietnam.

He had many careers, including working for both ABC and CBS television in New York City for over a decade. He sold cars for many years at various shoreline auto dealers where he made many friends and repeat customers. Fred loved cooking and also worked at Bill’s Seafood, Chip’s Pub and The Coffee Break in Clinton.

Fred’s true love was music and he loved to sing! He and Joanne had many fun times going to see concerts and local bands alike and Fred was never shy about getting up in front of a crowd singing to Karaoke, or occasionally with his favorite local shoreline band, the Convertibles! He was quick with a joke or entertaining story and created an impressive network of friends over his lifetime with whom he stayed in touch with!

Fred will be missed by all who knew him, but he will mostly be remembered as a man with a big heart, lots of love and as a man whose life stories will be told by those who knew him for many, many years!

No memorial service has been determined as of yet for both Florida or Connecticut.