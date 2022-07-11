Speeding driver from The Quarters Apartments arrested with gun in his vehicle

A speeding driver from The Quarters Apartments was arrested with a gun in his vehicle.

Cody Anthony Lanzo, 27, who lives in the apartment complex on Teague Trail in Lady Lake, was driving a sport utility vehicle at about 9 p.m. Sunday when he was caught on radar traveling at 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, an officer determined Lanzo’s driver’s license has been suspended and he was wanted on a Lake County warrant charging him with failure to appear.

A bag containing 48 grams of marijuana was found in the vehicle’s center console. Three digital scales were found in a shoebox on the passenger side floor. A Glock 26 handgun with a 10-round magazine was found in a backpack in the SUV. Lanzo did not have a concealed weapon permit. He also had $1,981 in cash.

Lanzo was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a concealed weapon, driving while license suspended and failure to appear. He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.