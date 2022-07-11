Suspect flees Best Buy after allegedly attempting to steal Nintendo gaming switches

A suspect fled Best Buy in Lady Lake after allegedly attempting to steal Nintendo gaming switches.

Jeremiah Jean Louis Hunt, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, entered the store at Village Crossroads on Saturday evening and made his way to the gaming aisle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He put six Nintendo switches in his pocket and left the store.

Officers caught him as he tried to cross Rolling Acres Road.

The California native has six previous convictions for theft in Florida.

He was arrested on a felony charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.