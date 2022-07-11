Thomas William Hall passed away peacefully on July 6th at home in The Villages, Florida with his wife of 55 years by his side. Born in Watertown, New York to Wendall and Margaret Hall. Tom was one of seven children with three brothers and three sisters.

He moved to Boynton Beach, Florida at age 8 where he met his future wife, Jodi, in junior high school. After graduating from Seacrest High School in Delray Beach in 1964, Tom attended Palm Beach Junior College and RHETS School of Electronics. He would go on to have several patents for inventions.

Tom and Jodi wed in 1967 and moved to Pompano Beach, Florida where Tom worked for Bendix Avionics. After earning his U.S. Coast Guard 500-ton license in 1969, he took control of his first drift fishing boat in 1974. Soon after he and Jodi purchased property that became the Fish City Marina and built the Fish City Pride. This was followed with the purchase of the Helen S Drift fishing fleet in Pompano Beach.

Known by all as “Captain Tom”, he was in or near the water all of his life. He was a self-made man with a gentle nature, quite intelligence, and generous heart. He loved people and enjoyed life surrounded by family, friends, and new acquaintances. His workshop was the center of gatherings.

He operated the Helen S VI throughout the Bahama Islands for over 25 years. In 2008 they sold the fishing operations and began a new life, spending summers at the Hall Compound on the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, New York, and winters on board their vessel, Precious Lady, in the Bahamas. They maintained their home in Lighthouse Point, Florida until moving to The Villages in 2015.

Tom and Jodi enjoyed their rental properties, commercial and residential, investing in warehouses, a bar and restaurant, and numerous homes in South Florida and The Villages. He shared his good fortune and kind nature by also investing in the people. He enjoyed working in The Villages Community Garden, exploring the lakes and rivers in Lake County, and continuing his hobby of wood carving. He created a bird sanctuary in his backyard.

Thomas Hall is survived by his wife, Jodi Hall, his siblings, John Hall of Tennessee, Nancy Garnsey and Judi Andrews, both from Florida, Wendy Bensol of New York, and Bark Garnsey of North Carolina. He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with hundreds of others who called him “friend”.

A celebration of life will be held next summer at the family compound in Cape Vincent, New York.