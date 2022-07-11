Villages Charter School alum arrested after nearly causing crash

An alumnus of The Villages Charter School was arrested after nearly causing a crash near Oxford Oaks on U.S. 301.

Taylor Christine Baltzell-Stabile, 22, who lives at Lakeside Landings in Oxford, was driving a black 2019 Ford Mustang early Friday morning when she nearly caused an accident, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Stabile’s eyes were bloodshot and she admitted to police that she had been drinking a few hours earlier “with a friend in Gainesville.” Stabile, who went on to study hospitality management at the University of Central Florida after graduating from The Villages Charter School in 2018, struggled through field sobriety exercises and at one point announced, “I’m done.” She was asked to provide a breath sample, but she declined.

“I would fail,” she told police.

However, she later changed her mind and provided samples that registered .179 and .175 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.