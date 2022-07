To the Editor:

Was a lien filed for the $5,200? This would create a cloud on the title. Did the title company insure the title? Not possible with a cloud to transfer title and ownership. Did the title company request an estoppel letter? Who completed the estoppel? Did the HOA management company state in writing the $5,200 was due? Who dropped the ball on this?

Cynthia Valdez

The Villages