91.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
type here...

Bodybuilder accused of attacking husband in The Villages jailed in latest twist in ongoing battle

By Staff Report
Donna Lynn Cacciatore
Donna Lynn Cacciatore

A bodybuilder accused of attacking her husband in The Villages has turned herself in on a warrant in the latest twist in their ongoing battle.

Donna Lynn Cacciatore, 57, surrendered to Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on Monday afternoon at Bob’s 24-Hour Bail Bonds in Bushnell. She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Cacciatore allegedly attacked her 69-year-old husband back in August at their home on Jem Path in the Village of Amelia. She was originally charged with a felony count of battery on a person over the age of 65. The prosecutor’s office later agreed to reduce the charge to a misdemeanor charge of battery, but earlier this month elected to revert back to the original felony charge resulting in the latest arrest warrant, according to records on file in Sumter County Court.

Donna Lynn Cacciatore
Donna Lynn Cacciatore has medaled in bodybuilding competitions.

Her husband told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on the day of his wife’s arrest they had been arguing about their impending divorce. He filed for divorce in May 2021. They had been continuing to live together in the house they purchased in 2009 for $260,600. At the time, they had been married 12 years.

He claimed Cacciatore, who has medaled in bodybuilding competitions, struck him in his thighs with her knees “in an attempt to provoke him to attack her,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. Cacciatore, who taught classes at MVP Athletic Club and completed the New York Marathon, allegedly threw a remote control at the television screen, causing it to shatter in their living room.

Court documents indicate her husband is also hoping to list their home for sale.

After she was booked at the jail on Monday afternoon, she was released about five hours later after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Significant increase in my homeowners Insurance

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident reports a significant increase in his homeowner’s insurance rate.

Villages-News.com was disrespectful to grandmother who let 9-year-old drive golf cart

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, accuses Villages-News.com of being disrespectful to a grandmother injured in a crash after allowing her 9-year-old granddaughter drive a golf cart.

Letter about Developer buying Florida Turnpike made my morning

A Village of Summerhill resident got a great laugh thanks to a Letter to the Editor in which a resident claimed the Developer has purchased the Florida Turnpike.

On Top of the World has a big advantage over The Villages

A Village of Hadley resident contends that On Top of the World in Ocala has a big advantage over The Villages.

President Biden taking credit for things that Trump built

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident is contending that President Biden is taking credit for good things that are happening because Trump got the ball rolling.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos