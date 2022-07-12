Bodybuilder accused of attacking husband in The Villages jailed in latest twist in ongoing battle

A bodybuilder accused of attacking her husband in The Villages has turned herself in on a warrant in the latest twist in their ongoing battle.

Donna Lynn Cacciatore, 57, surrendered to Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on Monday afternoon at Bob’s 24-Hour Bail Bonds in Bushnell. She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Cacciatore allegedly attacked her 69-year-old husband back in August at their home on Jem Path in the Village of Amelia. She was originally charged with a felony count of battery on a person over the age of 65. The prosecutor’s office later agreed to reduce the charge to a misdemeanor charge of battery, but earlier this month elected to revert back to the original felony charge resulting in the latest arrest warrant, according to records on file in Sumter County Court.

Her husband told Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on the day of his wife’s arrest they had been arguing about their impending divorce. He filed for divorce in May 2021. They had been continuing to live together in the house they purchased in 2009 for $260,600. At the time, they had been married 12 years.

He claimed Cacciatore, who has medaled in bodybuilding competitions, struck him in his thighs with her knees “in an attempt to provoke him to attack her,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report. Cacciatore, who taught classes at MVP Athletic Club and completed the New York Marathon, allegedly threw a remote control at the television screen, causing it to shatter in their living room.

Court documents indicate her husband is also hoping to list their home for sale.

After she was booked at the jail on Monday afternoon, she was released about five hours later after posting $1,000 bond.