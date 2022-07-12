Elonto Hernandez, 73, beloved husband of Ana Mangual-Hernandez, died peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday 6, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, FL. He was born to the late Elonto and Enedina Hernandez in Barranquitas Puerto Rico on August 27, 1948 where he also grew up. When he was working in the Regional Hospital of Bayamon he met the love of his life, Ana Mangual. They married on February 13, 1982.

Elonto is survived by his wife, Ana of Tavares, FL. He is also survived by his four children: Elonto Hernandez and wife Michelle, of McCordsville, IN; Eriz Hernandez-Soler and husband Alex, of San Diego, CA; Jessel Hernandez, of Tavares, FL; Ana Lucia Hernandez and fiancé Andrew Jensen, of Vernon, CT. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Lukas, Alejandra and Jacob.

Elonto completed an associate degree from the Interamerican University in Puerto Rico. He started working at an early age and wore many hats. He worked not only as a handy man but also assisting the engineers in the hospital. He loved the hospital setting, as he would be working in the main boiler’s room, which was his passion. He also had a passion for antique cars, which he made it his hobby.

Elonto was smart, funny and had a great smile but most of all he was a family man. He loved his family and would do anything for them. We all loved him dearly and will miss him forever.

Words cannot express how grateful our family is to Florida Cancer Specialist-The Villages and Cornerstone Hospice-The Villages for their excellent and compassionate care during his final days.

A private viewing will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.