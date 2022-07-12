91 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
type here...

James E. Hollinger

By Staff Report
James E. Hollinger
James E. Hollinger

James E. Hollinger, 86, passed away on Wednesday July 6, 2022 from a four-month battle after suffering a stroke on his birthday, March 11.

He was born in Rapho Township, Lancaster County, PA to John Henry and Edna (Enterline) Hollinger. His lifetime work was in the banking industry and retired from CoreStates Bank in Lancaster, PA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Jay, Paul and Harold. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Anne (Whitmore) Hollinger; daughters, Lisa Underdonk (Donald) of Mechanicsburg, PA, Lori Rattay (Joseph) of Avon, OH; son, J. Eric Hollinger (Allison Kirkwood) of Gulf Breeze, FL; sister, Ann Kauffman of Apple Valley, MN; and his nine grandchildren, Lindsey and Jocelyn Underdonk, Joshua, Allison, Jillian, and Daniel Rattay, Sophie, Everett and Liston Hollinger.

Jim and Anne enjoyed the lifestyle of The Villages for 22 years. He was a lifelong member of the Lion’s Club and was an active member in the Orange Blossom Club, loved playing pickleball and golf. His family will fondly remember his warm smile and enjoyment of meeting and talking with everyone he met. Jim’s children and grandchildren will always remember his competitive way when playing board, especially marbles, and card games. He loved desserts as well as making them, especially dirt dessert, everyone’s favorite. His grandchildren loved to take golf cart rides with grandpa and the driving lessons for the older ones.

A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Letter about Developer buying Florida Turnpike made my morning

A Village of Summerhill resident got a great laugh thanks to a Letter to the Editor in which a resident claimed the Developer has purchased the Florida Turnpike.

On Top of the World has a big advantage over The Villages

A Village of Hadley resident contends that On Top of the World in Ocala has a big advantage over The Villages.

President Biden taking credit for things that Trump built

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident is contending that President Biden is taking credit for good things that are happening because Trump got the ball rolling.

Who dropped the ball on collection of $5,200 fine?

Reacting to the recent story about Community Development District 3’s difficulty in collecting a $5,200 deed compliance fine at a “flipped” home, a Villager is wondering who dropped the ball.

Don’t set a bad precedent by forgiving fines

In Letter to the Editor, a resident says officials will set a bad precedent by forgiving fines at an out-of-compliance home.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos