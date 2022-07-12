James E. Hollinger, 86, passed away on Wednesday July 6, 2022 from a four-month battle after suffering a stroke on his birthday, March 11.

He was born in Rapho Township, Lancaster County, PA to John Henry and Edna (Enterline) Hollinger. His lifetime work was in the banking industry and retired from CoreStates Bank in Lancaster, PA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Jay, Paul and Harold. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 56 years, Anne (Whitmore) Hollinger; daughters, Lisa Underdonk (Donald) of Mechanicsburg, PA, Lori Rattay (Joseph) of Avon, OH; son, J. Eric Hollinger (Allison Kirkwood) of Gulf Breeze, FL; sister, Ann Kauffman of Apple Valley, MN; and his nine grandchildren, Lindsey and Jocelyn Underdonk, Joshua, Allison, Jillian, and Daniel Rattay, Sophie, Everett and Liston Hollinger.

Jim and Anne enjoyed the lifestyle of The Villages for 22 years. He was a lifelong member of the Lion’s Club and was an active member in the Orange Blossom Club, loved playing pickleball and golf. His family will fondly remember his warm smile and enjoyment of meeting and talking with everyone he met. Jim’s children and grandchildren will always remember his competitive way when playing board, especially marbles, and card games. He loved desserts as well as making them, especially dirt dessert, everyone’s favorite. His grandchildren loved to take golf cart rides with grandpa and the driving lessons for the older ones.

A celebration of his life will be held at a future date.